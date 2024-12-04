“I am not doodh malai,” Neha Bhasin Calls Out Sexism In Indian Music Industry

Renowned Indian singer and songwriter Neha Bhasin recently voiced her frustration over the portrayal of women in the lyrics of certain Indian songs. Taking to her social media, Bhasin expressed her disappointment with what she called “below-average male rappers and wannabe singers” who normalize derogatory references to women in their work.

In her strongly worded post, Bhasin questioned societal double standards, writing:

“Am so fed up of below average male rappers And wanna be singers Calling women weird stuff in their songs And all Indian men and women folks are OK WITH IT. IS there a limit to the hypocrisy of sexism in India? Ladka kare to Bhai, dude. Lakdi kare toh character dheela.”

The singer’s frustration was further emphasized in the caption, where she boldly stated:

“I don’t have a cage I want to open. I am not doodh malai and I am certainly not a banta ki bottle. Grow the F up already.”

Bhasin, known for her outspoken nature, highlighted a recurring issue in the Indian music industry: the casual objectification and stereotyping of women in lyrics. Her comments reflect a larger cultural concern about the normalization of sexism in entertainment, where derogatory language often goes unchecked and becomes part of mainstream consumption.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and industry peers supporting her stance. Many echoed her sentiments, calling for greater accountability among artists and more thoughtful content creation.

This isn’t the first time Bhasin has taken a stand against gender-based stereotypes. Over the years, the artist has consistently advocated for women’s empowerment, urging audiences to reject regressive notions perpetuated in popular culture.

The singer’s candid remarks open the floor to an important discussion about the responsibility of artists in shaping societal attitudes. In an era of heightened awareness and growing calls for inclusivity, her words serve as a reminder that entertainment carries the power to influence minds and reflect values.

As the debate continues, Bhasin’s criticism calls for introspection, not just within the music industry but also among listeners who consume and normalize such content. Whether her comments spark tangible change remains to be seen, but they undeniably highlight a critical issue that warrants attention.