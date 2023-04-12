Lucky Ali is one of the finest and most talented and admired singers in the country. Some time back, he found himself in a spot of bother after posting a controversial note on Facebook. As per reports, he wrote the term ‘Brahman’ and had reportedly mentioned that it is derived from the word ‘Abram’. He has now deleted the same post and has issued an apology from his end.

Lucky Ali issues an apology in public:

As per reports in The Indian Express, Lucky Ali has now issued a statement on Facebook saying,

“Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that.” He added, “My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all…”

Best work:

Some of the best that we have heard from Lucky Ali in the past include songs like Safarnama, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, O Sanam and many others.

