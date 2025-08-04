K-pop Group Purple Kiss: A Heartfelt Goodbye Ahead

K-pop girl group Purple Kiss will officially disband in November 2025, marking the end of a four-year journey that started with their debut in 2021. Their agency, RBW, announced the news in a formal statement released on August 4, expressing deep regret and gratitude to fans for their unwavering support.

Despite the group’s impending disbandment, Purple Kiss will continue with their scheduled activities, including the release of an English-language album at the end of August. They will also promote in Japan, embark on a U.S. tour, and hold a final concert in South Korea. These events will serve as a farewell to their dedicated fandom, PLORY.

RBW stated, “Because of the members’ deep affection for the group, we engaged in long and thoughtful discussions about how to move forward. As a result, we reached a conclusion based on mutual respect and support for each member’s individual dreams.”

In their announcement, RBW thanked the group’s six members for their passion and dedication throughout both their early, uncertain days and their growth into seasoned performers. The agency also extended heartfelt appreciation to PLORY, the fans who have stood by the group since the beginning.