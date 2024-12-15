Legendary Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies At 73

Legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain died on Sunday, 15 December in the United States. The renowned artist was admitted to hospital due to a severe health condition. As per the reports by news agency PTI, the artist’s close friend, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia shared that the legendary tabla maestro was rushed to ICU following major heart related issues. At the time of his death, Hussain was 73 years old.

According to the source, Ustad Zakir Hussain was dealing with blood pressure issues. He has also been receiving treatment for the same. It is disheartening to hear this news and also feels like it’s the ‘end’ of the era. In addition, an official declaration from Zakir Hussain’s family is still awaited.

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s death shocked the popular actors in the town, and they expressed their grief and condolences with a heartfelt post.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on X wrote, “The irreparable loss of Zakir Hussain Sahab is a devastating blow to India and the global music community. Sir, your music was a gift, a treasure that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come. Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in eternal glory, surrounded by the rhythms and melodies. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the legendary Zakir Hussain Sahab.”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram expressed her feelings, “Maestro. His rhythm will echo in our hearts forever #zakirhussain.”

