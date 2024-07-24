Nachiketa Defies CM’s Ban to Perform in Bangladesh Amidst Quota Movement Unrest

Nachiketa Chakraborty, a renowned Bengali singer, has decided to defy Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ban and perform in Bangladesh on July 26 amidst the ongoing quota movement protests and internet shutdown. Nachiketa’s determination to perform in Bangladesh comes despite the CM’s advice against traveling to the country due to the volatile situation.

In an interview with Anandabazar, Nachiketa stated that he regularly performs in Bangladesh and strongly connects with the country’s people. He mentioned that the event on July 26 has been fixed for a long time, and he will proceed as promised. Nachiketa emphasized that singing is his profession and bread and butter, and he cannot cancel the event due to the current situation.

However, Nachiketa’s decision has raised eyebrows, especially since the CM has advised against traveling to Bangladesh. The quota movement protests have turned violent, resulting in the loss of lives and internet shutdown. The streets of Dhaka are covered in blood, and the situation remains tense.

Nachiketa, however, remains optimistic that the situation will normalize and that his event will not face any obstacles. He believes his performance will help bring some sense of normalcy to the troubled country. Despite the CM’s ban, Nachiketa is determined to go ahead with his performance, citing his professional commitment and promise to the organizers.

The singer’s decision has sparked a debate, with some supporting his determination to perform and others criticizing him for ignoring the CM’s advice. As the situation in Bangladesh continues to unfold, Nachiketa’s performance on July 26 will be closely watched. Will he be able to pull off the event without any hiccups, or will the volatile situation force him to cancel? Only time will tell.

Nachiketa’s fans are eagerly waiting to see if he will be able to perform in Bangladesh amidst the unrest. Some have expressed concern for his safety, while others have praised his courage and commitment to his profession. The situation remains uncertain, but one thing is clear – Nachiketa Chakraborty is determined to perform in Bangladesh, no matter what.