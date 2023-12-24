Reports : Veteran Music Artist Rashid Khan’s Health Condition Critical

The well-known classical music artist Ustad Rashid Khan was rushed to hospital on Saturday as his condition turned critical in south Kolkata. The veteran artist is currently 55 years old.

As per the sources from Times of India, the singer from Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana had been suffering from prostate cancer for some time now, and he was undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. And for longer treatment, he preferred to continue the treatment from Kolkata.

However, as of now, on Sunday, Ustad Rashid Khan’s condition is critical, but there has not been any further deterioration.

The legendary singer started his journey in music when he was just 11 years old. He hailed from Rampur Sahaswan Gharana. Though he is popular for his classical singing, Ustad Rashid Khan’s fusion and Bollywood songs have also received several accolades.