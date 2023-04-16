Sanju Samson is one of the most talented players in the cricketing scenario. Currently, he is leading the Rajasthan Royals squad and so far, the team has done extremely well. Even in their game today against Gujarat Titans, they had a thrilling finish and ended up winning the game.

Sanju Samson smashes Rashid Khan for 3 sixes in a row:

While the game turned on its head in style eventually resulting in a win for RR, a lot of credit for the same goes to the counter attack by Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Sanju smashed Rashid for 3 sixes in a row and we love it. See below folks –

Get the crowd some helmets! 🫣@IAmSanjuSamson took the attack to @gujarat_titans with a brutal bat-trick of 6s! Tune-in to #GTvRR at #IPLonStar, LIVE now on Star Sports Network#BetterTogetherpic.twitter.com/Zl21o6v0vC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 16, 2023

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com