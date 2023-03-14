Sanju Samson is one of the most talented and respected cricketers that we have in the country. He’s been a youngster who’s been performing incredibly well for team India across all formats of the game whenever he’s been given an opportunity and well, we truly love every bit of it and for real. For the unversed, Sanju Samson started getting tremendous amount of love and attention post his stint in Rajasthan Royals where he joined the squad as a young and talented wicketkeeper batsman who can whack big hits. Slowly and steadily, he matured as a cricketer and eventually was entrusted with the role and responsibility of the captain of the squad after he showed consistent performances from his end. Today, he’s also made it to the Indian International team and no wonder, his fans must be immensely happy and excited.

While everyone knows a lot about Sanju Samson and his professional life as a cricketer, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that he’s also someone who loves Indian movies and has his own special picks when it comes to Indian celebrities. Well, a few close fans might have figured out that he’s a big fan of Rajinikanth. Well, this time, his latest social media post where he showed the world that he had a special meeting with legendary Rajinikanth is winning hearts of all his fans all over the country. Want to check out the special trending moment folks? See it below right away –

We at IWMBuzz wish Sanju Samson all the best and good luck going forward for his season for team India this year. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com