Shruti Haasan Joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie: First Look Poster Revealed

Shruti Haasan is a talented Indian actress and singer who has established herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. With Coolie, she joins forces with Rajinikanth for the first time, promising an unforgettable on-screen experience.

The highly anticipated Tamil film Coolie has welcomed its latest cast member, Shruti Haasan, who will star alongside the legendary Rajinikanth. This marks the first collaboration between the two actors, generating immense excitement among fans.

On Friday, the makers of Coolie unveiled Shruti Haasan’s first look poster as Preethi, showcasing her character’s rugged and fierce side. The image features Shruti holding a shovel and sporting messy hair, sparking curiosity about her role in the film.

Shruti Haasan’s association with Coolie is a significant development, given her father Kamal Haasan’s long-standing camaraderie with Rajinikanth. The film’s director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has previously collaborated with Shruti Haasan in her song “Inimel,” which also marked his acting debut.

Coolie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, who will make his Tamil debut after impressing audiences in “Manjummel Boys.” The technical crew consists of Anirudh Ravichander, who handles the music; Girish Gangadharan, who handles cinematography; and National Award-winning stunt coordinator Anbariv.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor and marks his first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is confirmed to be a standalone project, separate from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

As the cast and crew of Coolie continue to generate buzz, fans eagerly await the release date announcement. With Shruti Haasan on board, expectations from the film have soared. Will Coolie prove to be a milestone in Rajinikanth’s illustrious career? Only time will tell. About Coolie: Coolie is an upcoming Tamil film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles. With its talented cast and crew, Coolie is poised to be a landmark film in Tamil cinema.