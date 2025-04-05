Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ to Clash with ‘War 2’; Fans Call it ‘Biggest Clash Ever’

The release date for Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has officially been confirmed. The film is set to arrive in theatres on August 14, positioning itself directly against War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The announcement has triggered widespread discussions among moviegoers, with fans preparing for a significant cinematic face-off.

Coolie’s announcement was made with a striking new poster and a short statement from the makers. The image, released in black-and-white, shows Rajinikanth in a gritty look. The timing of the release is clearly chosen to benefit from the extended Independence Day weekend.

Meanwhile, War 2—a continuation of the YRF Spy Universe—will also release on the same day. This project marks Jr NTR’s first full-fledged role in a Hindi film. Alongside him, Hrithik Roshan returns in his role from the original 2019 film. Kiara Advani is also part of the cast.

Social media users reacted swiftly to the simultaneous release news. Some expressed excitement, while others saw it as a competition between two major industries—Tamil and Hindi cinema. Memes and playful jabs quickly filled timelines, suggesting an intense box office battle.

Coolie includes a diverse cast that features actors from various regional industries, such as Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is confirmed that the movie stands apart from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

With both films carrying strong star power and arriving during a holiday period, trade analysts expect significant attention and packed theatres. The coming weeks may see an increase in promotional activities as both teams prepare for a competitive release.