It seems like the big Navratri week clashes in theatres have been worked upon!! The big Tamil movie Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth, Manju Warrior, Fahadh Faasil, and Amitabh Bachchan, was slated to release worldwide on 10 October 2024. And on the same day, Suriya’s action fantasy tale Kanguva with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani was slated to release.

But now, seems like the makers of Kaduva do not want to have a big clash with Vettaiyan. Even critics and trade analysts were talking about the need for such clashes to be avoided. Fans from all over too did point out to the Tamil industry’s fault of having two big films compete with each other.

The result is that there is now a buzz of Kanguva being postponed to a later date. Though an official confirmation on the same is not let out yet, the rumours are strong enough to be believed. It is believed that Kanguva might see a release date in the last week of October or during the first week of November 2024.

Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva promises to bring audiences into a mesmerizing world of fantasy and action.

Let’s wait for the official confirmation on this!!