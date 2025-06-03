Shruti Haasan’s Black Saree Glam: Designer Drama or Banarasi Beauty?

Shruti Haasan recently turned heads with her black saree looks. For her recent live performance on stage, the actress graced the stage in two different sarees, both of which were in the back. One was a designer drape, while the other was a traditional Banarasi saree, drawing a comparison of which saree looked better on the actress.

In her latest look, Shruti wore a sparkling black saree that appeared simple, but the shimmery details gave it a modern touch. The actress paired her designer look with a high neckline mesh blouse with full sleeves that perfectly defined her figure, giving her a decent yet stylish look. The Gothic goddess styled her hair in beautiful open curls, complementing her facial structure. With dewy makeup, nude glossy lips, and bold black eyes, she looked pretty.

On the other hand, for her second look, Shruti wore a black banarasi saree featuring beautiful traditional golden prints, adding life to the simple drape. She paired her Banarasi charm with a decent black three-fourth sleeves, combining elegance with effortless grace. The actress styled her hair in beautiful braids with flying wavy flicks, making her look gorgeous. Her simple makeup, with dewy cheeks and nude lips, complements her appearance. However, that black bindi added a desi tadka, making her look breathtakingly beautiful.

Comparing Shruti’s designer black saree and Banarasi black saree, it is difficult to choose between them. However, the desi look is undoubtedly dominating the debate. Also, the choice depends from person to person, so which saree glam of Shruti did you like the most?