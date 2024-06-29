“What An Epic Movie!”: Rajinikanth Pens Appreciation Note For Team Kalki2898AD, Anticipates Part 2

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki2898AD have been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences as well. The Telugu-language epic science fiction film, released on June 27, has become the talk of the town. While many stars like Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, Karthikeya, Vijay Deverakonda, Shraddha Kapoor, Yash, and Surya lauded the film, the new one in the list is none other than the superstar of South Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth Pens Appreciation Note For Kalki2898AD Team

On Saturday, June 29, Rajinikanth took to his social media handle ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), penned an appreciation note for the makers and the whole team of Kalki2898AD, and expressed his anticipation for part 2. He tweeted, “Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless.”

https://x.com/rajinikanth/status/1806923713163784223

In reply to Rajinikanth’s post, director Nag Ashwin wrote, “Sir. speechless ….blessed….from our whole team.”

https://x.com/nagashwin7/status/1806926831716585945

C. Aswani Dutt produces Kalki2898AD under Vyjayanthi Movies. The film casts Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, and others appeared in a cameo. On its first day, the film grossed 180 crores worldwide, becoming the third-biggest opener in India.