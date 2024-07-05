Rajinikanth starrer ‘Coolie’ begins shoot; Shruti Haasan joins as well

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently on a roll, and even though it has been a year but is still raking in the laurels and love he received for his last film, Jailer. The acting powerhouse is in no mood to stop anytime soon as we know, that he was sealed to work on his next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kanagaraj is touted to be one of the most exciting filmmakers in recent times where he has also created his own LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) that has films like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo – all of them interconnected in one way or another. But now, with Coolie, Kanagaraj works with another millennial superstar in the form of Rajinikanth, and the production house of the film just provided an update on it.

On July 5, Sun Pictures, shared a photo of Rajinikanth in ‘Coolie’ getup with the words, ‘Shoot starts from today.’ “Superstar-Loki Sambhavam begins! #Coolie shooting starts today (sic),” they captioned the post.

Apart from that, actor Shruti Haasan was also confirmed to star alongside Rajinikanth and she couldnt’ contain her excitement for which she posted on her Instagram story a selfie of herself and captioned it, “DAY 1 #Coolie (sic).”. This image was later deleted.

After having shot for the first schedule in Hyderabad, Rajinikanth and the team of the film will be moving to other locations soon. Baahubali actor Sathyaraj will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s friend in the film.