Watch: Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler smoke sixes at will against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out

Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler are two of the finest and most talented players in the cricket world. Both of them have been doing terrific work for Rajasthan Royals for the longest time and well, when it comes to batting at the top of the order for Rajasthan Royals, they truly have been lethal. Their batting combination and pair has certainly worked perfectly for Rajasthan Royals and well, that’s a big reason behind their success today.

Check out how Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler kept playing good shots during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Well, just like the other times, even today during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Joss Buttler and Sanju Samson were seen in red hot form. The two of them formed a great partnership of 50+ runs off 26 balls. Joss Buttler scored a quick-fire 95 and Sanju Samson scored 66. Want to check out glimpses of the shots from their end? See below folks –

Rajasthan Royals on a carnage today with fifty of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler#RRvsSRH #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/ExQ9RVxbJ9 — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) May 7, 2023

The game eventually went down to the wire as Sunrisers Hyderabad had more than 200+ to chase. At the end of the game, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad who had the last laugh as they successfully chased the score with perfection.