Watch: Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler smoke sixes at will against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out

Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler are two of the finest cricketers in the world at present. See how the two of them brought carnage during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023

Author: IWMBuzz
07 May,2023 23:11:37
Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler are two of the finest and most talented players in the cricket world. Both of them have been doing terrific work for Rajasthan Royals for the longest time and well, when it comes to batting at the top of the order for Rajasthan Royals, they truly have been lethal. Their batting combination and pair has certainly worked perfectly for Rajasthan Royals and well, that’s a big reason behind their success today.

Check out how Sanju Samson and Joss Buttler kept playing good shots during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Well, just like the other times, even today during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Joss Buttler and Sanju Samson were seen in red hot form. The two of them formed a great partnership of 50+ runs off 26 balls. Joss Buttler scored a quick-fire 95 and Sanju Samson scored 66. Want to check out glimpses of the shots from their end? See below folks –

The game eventually went down to the wire as Sunrisers Hyderabad had more than 200+ to chase. At the end of the game, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad who had the last laugh as they successfully chased the score with perfection. Well, what’s your take and opinion on the innings by Joss and Sanju? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

