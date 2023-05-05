ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Watch: Sanju Samson smashes front-foot six off short ball in game against Gujarat Titans, video goes viral

Sanju Samson is one of the finest and most talented cricketers in the country right now and he is currently the skipper of Rajasthan Royals. Check out this stunning shot that he played during the game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Author: IWMBuzz
05 May,2023 23:30:45
Watch: Sanju Samson smashes front-foot six off short ball in game against Gujarat Titans, video goes viral

Sanju Samson is one of the finest and most talented cricketers in the country right now and he is currently the skipper of Rajasthan Royals. For the last few years, he’s been doing his best and putting consistent efforts on the cricket field and well, as expected, we have truly loved everything that has come from his end. He started off with Rajasthan Royals as a young player and his talent was recognised by the squad. Soon, there after, they groomed him as their own talent and gave him opportunities that helped him shine as a cricketer. After Rajasthan Royals, he also earned an opportunity to play for India and well, ever since then, he’s matured wonderfully as a cricketer.

Check out how Sanju Samson played a sensational shot in the game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023:

As a batsman, Sanju Samson has always been amazing both on the front foot as well as off the backfoot. From cover drives to backfoot punches, he can play it all. However, in the game against GT, he truly stunned one and all with a particular shot. He played a wonderful shot on a short ball off the front foot and actually managed to whack it for a huge six. The video is going viral everywhere. Check out readers –

We at IWMBuzz wish Sanju Samson good luck to the games going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma helps Delhi Capitals win crucial game against Gujarat Titans, internet reacts
IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma helps Delhi Capitals win crucial game against Gujarat Titans, internet reacts
Watch: Hardik Pandya seen in his element in game against LSG, smashes three big hits in a row
Watch: Hardik Pandya seen in his element in game against LSG, smashes three big hits in a row
RR Vs GT IPL 2023: Sanju Samson smashes Rashid Khan for three sixes in a row, video goes viral
RR Vs GT IPL 2023: Sanju Samson smashes Rashid Khan for three sixes in a row, video goes viral
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes huge six, helps team win against Punjab Kings
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes huge six, helps team win against Punjab Kings
IPL 2023 Match 13 Result: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets
IPL 2023 Match 13 Result: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets
Headline: IPL 2023 Match 7 Result: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Headline: IPL 2023 Match 7 Result: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Latest Stories
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
The Kerala Story Review: Needed To Be Told
The Kerala Story Review: Needed To Be Told
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Vacation With Food And Beautiful Sunsets; See Pics
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Vacation With Food And Beautiful Sunsets; See Pics
Steal These Fresh Summer Looks From Tara Sutaria; Check Out
Steal These Fresh Summer Looks From Tara Sutaria; Check Out
What does Sai Pallavi feel about Aamir Khan? (Unseen video alert)
What does Sai Pallavi feel about Aamir Khan? (Unseen video alert)
Armaan Malik's New Collaboration 'Tabaahi' Out Now
Armaan Malik's New Collaboration 'Tabaahi' Out Now
Read Latest News