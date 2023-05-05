Watch: Sanju Samson smashes front-foot six off short ball in game against Gujarat Titans, video goes viral

Sanju Samson is one of the finest and most talented cricketers in the country right now and he is currently the skipper of Rajasthan Royals. For the last few years, he’s been doing his best and putting consistent efforts on the cricket field and well, as expected, we have truly loved everything that has come from his end. He started off with Rajasthan Royals as a young player and his talent was recognised by the squad. Soon, there after, they groomed him as their own talent and gave him opportunities that helped him shine as a cricketer. After Rajasthan Royals, he also earned an opportunity to play for India and well, ever since then, he’s matured wonderfully as a cricketer.

Check out how Sanju Samson played a sensational shot in the game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023:

As a batsman, Sanju Samson has always been amazing both on the front foot as well as off the backfoot. From cover drives to backfoot punches, he can play it all. However, in the game against GT, he truly stunned one and all with a particular shot. He played a wonderful shot on a short ball off the front foot and actually managed to whack it for a huge six. The video is going viral everywhere. Check out readers –

Six from Sanju Samson bat.pic.twitter.com/raaacnVZxb — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) May 5, 2023

