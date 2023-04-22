ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Watch: Hardik Pandya seen in his element in game against LSG, smashes three big hits in a row

Check out this viral video of Hardik Pandya smashing three boundaries in a row against Lucknow Super Giants

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Apr,2023 19:19:02
Watch: Hardik Pandya seen in his element in game against LSG, smashes three big hits in a row

Hardik Pandya is one of the most talented and loved players in the Indian cricket team. He’s right now killing it in every cricket tournament and game where he’s being a part of. The last few years have been phenomenal for him at a professional level and we love it. Ever since the time he took over the reigns of Gujarat Titans team as the captain, he’s matured immensely over the years.

Check out how Hardik Pandya smashed three nice boundaries in a row against LSG:

Hardik Pandya has off-late been in red-hot form and even today, in the game against Lucknow Super Giants, he was seen in his element. In one of the overs during GT’s innings, he was seen smashing multiple boundaries and sixes in a row. The video is going viral all over the internet. Check out below –

At the end of the game, Gujarat Titans won the game by 7 runs. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 sixes in tournament
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 sixes in tournament
An Open Letter To Kolkata Knight Riders
An Open Letter To Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2023: Umesh Yadav flies like 'Superman' to take a catch, dismisses Rohit Sharma
IPL 2023: Umesh Yadav flies like 'Superman' to take a catch, dismisses Rohit Sharma
Watch: Did Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly ignore each other after RCB Vs DC game?
Watch: Did Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly ignore each other after RCB Vs DC game?
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes huge six, helps team win against Punjab Kings
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes huge six, helps team win against Punjab Kings
Big Update: Actor Aamir Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers in legal trouble, here's why
Big Update: Actor Aamir Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma and other cricketers in legal trouble, here's why
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News