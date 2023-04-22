Watch: Hardik Pandya seen in his element in game against LSG, smashes three big hits in a row

Hardik Pandya is one of the most talented and loved players in the Indian cricket team. He’s right now killing it in every cricket tournament and game where he’s being a part of. The last few years have been phenomenal for him at a professional level and we love it. Ever since the time he took over the reigns of Gujarat Titans team as the captain, he’s matured immensely over the years.
Check out how Hardik Pandya smashed three nice boundaries in a row against LSG:
Hardik Pandya has off-late been in red-hot form and even today, in the game against Lucknow Super Giants, he was seen in his element. In one of the overs during GT’s innings, he was seen smashing multiple boundaries and sixes in a row. The video is going viral all over the internet. Check out below –
When captain Hardik went 4⃣6⃣6⃣ 🔥🔥
The @gujarat_titans skipper departs after a fine 66(50) 👏👏
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/TtAH2CiXVI#TATAIPL | #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/nVwnpl9dyu
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2023
At the end of the game, Gujarat Titans won the game by 7 runs.