IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma helps Delhi Capitals win crucial game against Gujarat Titans, internet reacts

Check out some of the reactions on the internet after Ishant Sharma helped Delhi Capitals win against Gujarat Titans

Author: IWMBuzz
02 May,2023 23:25:10
Ishant Sharma is one of the finest and most respected cricketers in the country. He’s been a spectacular fast bowler for India across all formats of the game and well, particularly in Test match cricket, his style has been simply phenomenal. He’s had tremendous amount of experience as a fast bowler and well, that’s why, his records speak for itself.

Check out some of the best reactions for Ishant Sharma after his winning performance against Gujarat Titans:

In IPL 2023, Ishant Sharma has shown good signs of form and well, we have truly loved it. In today’s game against Gujarat Titans as well, Ishant Sharma performed wonderfully. He successfully defended 12 overs in the last over against players like Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan and finished with figures of 2/23 after 4 overs. Soon, the internet went gaga about his performance and he started to trend on Twitter. Check out below –

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

