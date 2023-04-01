Kane Williamson is one of the most talented and prolific cricketers in world cricket right now. He’s been a fantastic cricketer for New Zealand in all these years and whenever the situation gets tough, he always finds a miraculous approach to get his team out of trouble. He’s an asset for any team that he represents. Earlier, for many years, he was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Now, he’s switched to the Gujarat Titans squad.

Just when IPL 2023 started, Kane Williamson unfortunately got himself injured. He injured his knee while fielding during the match against Chennai Super Kings. If reports in ESPN CRICINFO are to be believed, he’s reportedly ruled out of IPL 2023. This has indeed come as a major blow to Hardik Pandya’s squad as the tournament has just started and there’s a long way to go.

