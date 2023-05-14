IPL 2023: Rinku Singh trends on Twitter after incredible innings against CSK, check out fun tweets

Know more about Rinku Singh and the best thing that he did during the game against Chennai Super Kings. He played a crucial knock against CSK to help KKR win and we love it. Check out some of the best reactions on social media after the same

Rinku Singh is one of the most talented and appreciated young cricketers that we have in the country right now. Although he hasn’t started his career for team India yet in International cricket scenario, he’s been quite prolific for real in IPL cricket. He started showing signs of consistency in IPL cricket for Kolkata Knight Riders since the year 2022 and well, ever since then, he’s continued to do the good job and how. With every game that he plays, he keeps getting better in terms of experience and that’s what his fans are loving the most. With the kind of talent that he has, we are extremely confident of the fact that we are going to see him mature as a cricketer wonderfully in the next few years.

Check out some of the fun tweets on Twitter after Rinku Singh’s incredible innings helped KKR win against CSK:

During the game against Chennai Super Kings as well, Rinku helped KKR win when he came to bat at a crucial position when the squad was struggling at 33-3. His half-century helped KKR win the game and also keep the outside chance alive to qualify for the playoffs. Check out some of the fun tweets involving Rinku after helped KKR win the match. See here folks –

Rinku Singh's rescue innings: 3/16 & he scored 35(28)

3/92 & he scored 42*(23)

5/142 & he scored 40(15)

3/47 & he scored 46(33)

3/128 & he scored 48*(21)

5/96 & he scored 58*(31)

4/70 & he scored 53*(33)

3/35 & he scored 46(35)

4/124 & he scored 21*(10)

3/33 & he scored 54(43) pic.twitter.com/p1n25EFDbX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023

Rinku Singh made CSK crowd go silent at Chepauk 💉 Brilliant half century from King while coming to bat at 33-3🦁 pic.twitter.com/WK99HxN05v — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) May 14, 2023

Rinku Singh in next IPL auction: pic.twitter.com/NZYmzKiPrE — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 14, 2023

Rinku Singh – the star of KKR! Fifty in just 39 balls – came in when KKR were 33/3, yet another crucial knock by Rinku. What a season for him! pic.twitter.com/cQLvc6FOlU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 14, 2023

Batted 39 overs together in IPL and scored 362 with an average of 60.33 and 5 60+ partnership in 7 Innings. Rinku Singh – Nitish Rana partnership is at different level💜 pic.twitter.com/JTvh3nVDAK — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) May 14, 2023

The man The Myth The Legend!

Another half Century for Rinku Singh!#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/6iq25YRAxK — aqqu who (@aq30__) May 14, 2023

