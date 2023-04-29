ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets David Warner clean bowled for a duck, see viral moment

Author: IWMBuzz
29 Apr,2023 23:19:07
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and David Warner are two individuals who share a great amount of mutual respect for each other. The two of them have played for Sunrisers Hyderabad together for many years and have always played an instrumental role in helping the squad reach new heights. After playing in the IPL for many years together, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar separated from the same franchise. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner is now playing for the Delhi Capitals.

Check out how Bhuvneshwar Kumar got David Warner out cheaply for a duck:

In today’s game between SRH and DC, it was only expected that both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and David Warner will have a nice contest together. Well, at the end of the day, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had the last laugh. He got David Warner out for a duck in the first over itself with a beauty of a delivery and the moment is going viral on the internet. See below folks –

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

