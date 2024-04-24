David Warner expresses his excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule’s first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ comments, “Oh how good is this”

The much-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is set to release on August 15, 2024. This movie promises to be a global sensation and is expected to create a huge impact worldwide. The teaser of the movie has already received an overwhelming response from fans and audiences alike, leaving everyone impressed with Allu Arjun’s stunning appearance as the iconic Pushpa Raj.

After releasing a short preview, the creators of the upcoming movie have given fans a sneak peek of the first single, “Pushpa Pushpa”. The 40-second lyrical promo teaser has generated a lot of buzz, and many people are eagerly anticipating the full song, which will be released on May 1st, 2024 at 11:07 AM.

In an exciting update, the teaser of the lyrical promo has caught the heads of several celebrities and now the international cricketer David Warner has shown his love for the lyrical promo by commenting, “Oh how good is this”

This clearly says that not only the fans and the audiences but also the celebrities and the cricketers and everyone is waiting for the storm of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is carrying crazy buzz among the audiences.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. It is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The new teaser has generated a lot of anticipation among the audience and increased their excitement for the movie.