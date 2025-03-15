David Warner’s look from Indian film debut revealed; to have a cameo in ‘Robinhood’

Australian cricketer David Warner is making an appearance in the upcoming film Robinhood, which stars Nithiin in the lead role. A new poster featuring Warner has been unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse of his role in the movie.

In the poster, Warner is seen in a sharp look, standing under a spotlight. His expression suggests confidence, adding intrigue to his character. This marks a notable crossover for the cricketer, who has a strong connection with Indian fans through social media.

Warner is widely recognized not just for his cricketing career but also for his engaging content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. His posts often reference Indian films, particularly Telugu cinema, fueling speculation about his interest in the industry.

His participation in Robinhood has sparked additional interest in the film as the release date approaches. Scheduled to hit screens on March 28, the film has already created a buzz.

Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Sreeleela plays the female lead, while Rajendra Prasad also has a significant role in the story. Billed as a heist comedy, the film has been gaining attention, and Warner’s cameo has further increased curiosity about what to expect.

With the film nearing its release, fans are eager to see how Warner’s role unfolds and what impact his presence will have on the overall story.