A big and important update is coming indeed for all fans and admirers of David Warner.

For the longest time, David Warner has had a long stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. While he even led the team to victory in one of the seasons in the year 2016, eventually his run and stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad didn’t really end on a happy and positive note. Eventually, David Warner was removed from the squad and ever since then, all his fans have been eagerly waiting for Warner to prove his credentials once again. Well, right now, he’s all set to get another big opportunity to present in front of one and all as to what he’s capable of.

As per the latest media reports in different sports platforms ladies and gentlemen, David Warner has been appointed as the captain of the squad for the upcoming season of IPL. This comes off as a big opportunity for David Warner as well as Delhi Capitals to come back stronger in the tournament with a bang.

David Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 🧢 #IPL2023 #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/RCrYzOyssP — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 23, 2023

