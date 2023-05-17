Watch: Shikhar Dhawan takes stunning catch to dismiss David Warner in PBKS Vs DC match, see iconic celebration

Shikhar Dhawan has always been an athletic fielder on the cricket field and well, when it comes to winning hearts of one and all and going his best, he is at his prime always. Check out this viral video featuring him:

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the finest and most talented cricketers that we have had in the country. Right from the year 2013, he’s been a consistent member of the Indian cricket team for the longest time and well, we love it entirely and how. Although since the past one year or so, he hasn’t been playing cricket that actively, it doesn’t change the fact that he’s still one of the best that we can have. Even today, he continues to prove in the best way possible that he is one of the finest around. Although he doesn’t get many opportunities for team India, he continues to impress everyone with his presence with Punjab Kings. Well, he did something similar during the game against Delhi Capitals.

Check out this sensational catch that Shikhar Dhawan took to dismiss David Warner:

In today’s match, Shikhar Dhawan did a great job and well, we loved his performance. Not only did he try to contribute his best with the bat, he also took a sensational catch that eventually helped them to a great extent. Although it was Delhi Capitals who had the last laugh since they won the match, it doesn’t change the fact that his catch to dismiss David Warner was an absolute brilliant one. Well, incase you missed seeing it earlier, here you go –

