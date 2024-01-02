David Warner announces retirement from ODI

Australian cricket icon David Warner has decided to take retirement from one-day international (ODI) career, making the announcement ahead of his farewell Test against Pakistan. While the dynamic opener is set to bid adieu to the 50-over format, he leaves the door slightly ajar for a potential return in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

As per reports in Indian Express, as Warner prepares for his 112th and final Test match in his hometown of Sydney, the 37-year-old leaves behind a remarkable Test career. Accumulating 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, Warner’s tenure includes 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries, showcasing his prowess as one of the premier openers in the longer format of the game.

During a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Warner confirmed his retirement from ODIs, expressing a desire to focus on his family and explore opportunities in T20 leagues around the world. Warner has been a pivotal part of the Australian ODI squad since his debut in 2009, leaving a lasting impact with 6,932 runs at an impressive average of 45.30 in 161 matches. Among Australians, only Ricky Ponting has scored more ODI centuries, with Warner notching up 22 centuries during his ODI career.

While bidding farewell to ODIs, Warner hasn’t completely shut the door on representing Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan. Expressing his availability if the team requires his services, Warner remains open to the possibility of donning the national colors once again in the 50-over tournament.