Cricketer David Warner’s daughter watches ‘Bum Bum Bole’ song from Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par!

Aamir Khan has delivered numerous superhit films that have truly ruled our hearts. From his filmography, Taare Zameen Par made under the production of Aamir Khan Productions, is a very special film, released in 2007, which still holds a special place in our hearts. Its fervor seems to continue as Australian cricketer David Warner’s daughter, Isla, was recently seen watching the song “Bum Bum Bole” from the Taare Zameen Par.

The cricketer recently shared an adorable video on his Instagram, that sees his young daughter engrossed in the popular song “Bum Bum Bole” from Aamir Khan’s critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par. While guessing the name of the song, he wrote in the caption:

“Isla has listened and watched this a lot. Can you please tell me what this is?? #show #family @india”

Moreover, Ever since the announcement, Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par has been awaited by the masses. He will be seen sharing screen space with Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in the film. The film will be directed by RS Prasanna. The audience is very excited to see Aamir Khan coming back with yet another compelling story with his upcoming project. Sitare Zameen Par will be centered around Down Syndrome. With the film, Aamir Khan endeavors to initiate conversation around Down Syndrome, intending to sensitively depict the challenges faced by those dealing with the condition.