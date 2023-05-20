ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: David Warner does sword celebration in front of Ravindra Jadeja, latter reacts

David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja are two of the finest and most admired cricketers that we have in the world. Check out this super fun and entertaining moment between the two during the game between DC and CSK

Author: IWMBuzz
20 May,2023 19:39:17
Watch: David Warner does sword celebration in front of Ravindra Jadeja, latter reacts

David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja are two of the finest and most admired cricketers that we have in the world. Both of them are left-handed batsmen and have the ability to create impact in their own sweet ways. While David Warner is a dangerous batsman at the top of the order, especially in the opening slot, Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest and most powerful finishers that we have in the game. At present, both Jadeja and Warner are seen at their absolute best and well, we can’t keep calm for real. While David Warner is that fellow Australian who doesn’t need any introduction, Jadeja too has proven his niche as a fine all-rounder on many occasions, both for team India as well as Chennai Super Kings.

Check out this funny and cute moment between David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja:

Both David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja are fun characters on the cricket field and henceforth, there’s no doubt about the fact that when it comes to creating impact with their fun moments, they do it in the best way possible. This time, both had a moment on the field. During the game, David Warner was seen recreating Jadeja’s special sword celebration in front of the CSK star. And well, this made Jadeja laugh like anything. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and hilarious, right folks? Super funny, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Read Latest News