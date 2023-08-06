Sneak Peek Into Ravinder Jadeja's Casual Vibes In USA

Ravindra Jadeja is a rounder cricketer in the Indian cricket team. With his exceptional performance on the field, he has made his name among the audience. The cricketer is currently in the USA for vacation. Today he shared the latest pictures from his vacation with his fans.

Ravindra Jadeja’s USA Vacation

The 34-year-old shared casual pictures from his USA trip. In the images, Jadeja can be seen wearing an orange Addidas t-shirt paired with black trousers. He rounded her casual and comfy look with white sneakers and a cap. The cricketer is enjoying his time on the streets of the city. The amazing atmosphere and casual vibes made his walk peaceful. His amazing vacation pictures make us feel like planning a vacation to the USA.

In the next picture, he posed in front of the street lights with a big smile on his face and a fun symbol. The cricketer has been vacationing in the US for the past few days. And he has been active in sharing updates on his social media handle. With 7.1 million followers on his profile, Ravindra Jadeja often buzzes in headlines for his amazing personality and style.

Recently, he was in the headlines for reacting to Kapil Dev’s comment about Indian cricketer that ‘with money comes arrogance.’

What’s your reaction to Ravindra Jadeja’s USA vacation vibes? Please drop your views in the comments.