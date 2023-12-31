“A winner is a dreamer,” Ravindra Jadeja’s year-ender motivation mantra

Cricket maestro Ravindra Jadeja, amidst the backdrop of India’s tour to South Africa, recently shared an inspirational message with his fans. The all-rounder, who featured in the T20Is but missed the ODI squad and the first Test due to an upper back spasm, took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of his South African sojourn. In the shared pictures, Jadeja was seen striking a pose alongside a statue of the iconic Nelson Mandela.

Despite facing a setback with the back spasm, Jadeja was all smiles in the pictures, exuding positivity and determination. The seasoned cricketer, known for his prowess with both bat and ball, is expected to regain full fitness and be available for selection in the upcoming IND vs SA 2nd Test, set to kick off on January 3 in Cape Town.

He wrote, ““A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.” #nelsonmandela” Check out below:

The cricketer looked stunning in his stylish black oversized t-shirt that he teamed with beige pants and stylish suncap. The post garnered a lot of love from his fans.

Jadeja’s social media post not only showcases his resilience but also serves as a source of inspiration for his fans, echoing the spirit of triumph over challenges. As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates his return to the field, Jadeja’s message resonates as a testament to the indomitable spirit that defines champions.