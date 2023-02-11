Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest and most talented young cricketers that we have in the country. He’s a legend in the true sense of the term and without any element of doubt, he’s the biggest reason why India has excelled to a great extent across all formats. He’s one of the very few players who’s actually played a minimum of 50 games across all formats. Off-late, he’s missed out on quite many games due to injury concerns. However, he was back with a bang in the 1st Test match against Australia and ever since then, things have been amazing and fantastic for real.

A video of Ravindra Jadeja applying ointment after taking it from Mohammed Siraj went viral earlier. The Indian team had clarified that Jadeja had used a pain-relief ointment for the same. However, seems like the ICC isn’t convinced.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Jadeja has been found guilty by ICC. He was fined 25% of his match fee for allegedly breaching Article 2.20 of ICC Code Of Conduct.

