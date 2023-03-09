Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Gautam Gambhir are three of the most admired and loved cricketers in the country. While Virat Kohli is hailed as a modern-day legend in the real sense of the term, Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, is one of those very few cricketers who’s played atleast 50 games for each format in T20, ODI and Test cricket. Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, has been a consistent member of the Indian cricket team in all formats from 2007-2013 and well, there’s nothing new to mention that he’s been the greatest hero behind India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. All three of them are loved immensely by cricket fans and well, that’s why, just like any other celebrity, fans want to stay updated about their lives too.

Well, talking about staying updated with their lifestyle and what’s happening at their end ladies and gentlemen, this time, they all got to see them in their best and most amazing candid avatars. Unlike many other years, this year, all three of them got to spend Holi in grand style. While Virat Kohli shared a special photo with Ravindra Jadeja, Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand celebrated the same with his family and well, the photos are going viral. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on these cute and gentlemen? Well, who’s celebration moment do you all like more folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com