The Indian cricket team is currently winning hearts for all the right reasons. Be it in T20 cricket or ODI and Test cricket, the team has certainly done well across all formats. Just like every other year, this year too, we have a special update regarding the players and the annual contract list which they have managed for themselves. So, here’s taking a quick look at all the players and the annual contract that they have managed for themselves.

A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja

A: Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel

B: Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohd. Siraj, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

C: Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat

Well, what’s your take on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com