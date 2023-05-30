IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja to celebrate, Shubman Gill pens emotional note

MS Dhoni is undoubtedly a legend in the true and genuine sense of the term. The man has been playing cricket and entertaining everyone with his presence for the longest time and we love it. From the time he started playing cricket till now, MS Dhoni has literally been phenomenal and outstanding in the true sense of the term. Be it for team India or in IPL, MS Dhoni has truly had some wonderful achievements as a captain. As a leader, MS Dhoni has won almost every major tournament. Be it ICC T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, Champions’ Trophy, IPL, Asia Cup or any other major tournament, MSD has won all of it in the real sense of the term. And guess what, after winning IPL this year, MSD actually won for the 5th time.

Check out the latest buzz that we got to see and witness from IPL 2023:

As expected, emotions of all players, including MS Dhoni and the hero of yesterday’s match, aka Ravindra Jadeja was very high. That’s exactly why, immediately after Jadeja won the match for Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni decided to shower him with love by actually lifting him up in that space. The visuals were extremely adorable and cricket fans all over the country loved it. Here you go –

Dhoni lifting Jadeja after win. The moment of the year. pic.twitter.com/Ci8v63COIs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

On the other hand, Shubman Gill who has been absolutely phenomenal this season for Gujarat Titans couldn’t really finish on a winning note as Gujarat Titans lost the game in a rain-affected match despite having scored more than 200 runs in the first innings. After the match, Shubman Gill took to social media to pen an emotional note. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com