Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are two of the most loved and admired cricketers in the country. Both of them are legends in the true sense of the term and well, that’s why, innumerable cricket fans all over the country always shower them with a lot of love and appreciation all the time. Both of them are stunning all-rounders and their contribution to Indian cricket has been quite amazing indeed. While Ravindra Jadeja is more of a batting all-rounder who can also come in handy with the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin on the other hand is a bowling all-rounder who’s very useful, especially in the lower order in Test cricket. Both of them are bowlers who have hunted in pairs all the time and have done a good job for the country.

While we have seen them do the job for team India in all formats of the game on the cricket field together, this time, we see them do something really fun and sensational off the cricket field. Both of them took to Instagram to collaborate together for a fun Instagram reel where they are seen recreating a famous, hilarious scene of Akshay Kumar and well, we are truly going LOL for real. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and hilarious, ain't it? Wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks?