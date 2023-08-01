Check Out: Ravindra Jadeja Reacts On Kapil Dev's 'Arrogance' Remark

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev criticized the Indian team for their underperformance majorly in the ICC events. His comments and criticism went viral after the Indian team was defeated in the 2nd ODI against West Indies. The World Cup-winning captain shared that the money that came with Indian Premier League has brought a sense of arrogance in the players. Reacting to his comment, Ravindra Jadeja declined such allegations.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Reaction

The all-rounder Indian player said there is no arrogance in the Indian team. In an interview ahead of the third and final ODI against West Indies, she said, “I don’t know when he has said this. I don’t search these things on social media. See, everyone has their own opinion. Ex-player have full right to share their opinion, but I don’t think there is any arrogance in this team.”

In contrast, Kapil Dev, in an interview with The Week, said, “Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything.”

After the defeat against West Indies, the Indian team faced massive criticism. Reacting to that, Jadeja said, “Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone are hardworking. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 percent.”

Further, he added, “Such comments generally come when the Indian team lost a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda.”

