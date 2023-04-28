ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Kapil Dev Extends Support To Protesting Wrestler Against Brij Bhushan Singh

Here check out how Kapil Dev extends support to protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation Of Indian chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Apr,2023 22:46:34
Kapil Dev Extends Support To Protesting Wrestler Against Brij Bhushan Singh

The headlines are buzzing with the protest news of wrestlers from the past few months. The protest is against the Wrestling Federation Of Indian chief Brij Bhushan Singh for sexual harassment. Many renowned wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat. The protest was started 3 months ago in January, and the protest was withdrawn after a few days when the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced a committee to probe into the matter. However, after days of receiving no response on the matter, the wrestlers decided to continue the protest until Brij Bhushan Singh got arrested.

Supporting the wrestler, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev extended support and shared a story on his Instagram account, and he asked, “Will they ever get justice?”

On Twitter, earlier Olympic javelin throw winner Neeraj Chopra said, “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen.”

Also added, “This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.”

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni To Sunil Gavaskar: Legends Of Indian Cricket
Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni To Sunil Gavaskar: Legends Of Indian Cricket
Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's Accident Says, 'Players Can Afford Drivers'
Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's Accident Says, 'Players Can Afford Drivers'
From Kapil Dev, Ajay Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan and Irfan Pathan: Cricketers and their acting connect
From Kapil Dev, Ajay Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan and Irfan Pathan: Cricketers and their acting connect
Watch: Superstar Allu Arjun meets former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, see viral footage
Watch: Superstar Allu Arjun meets former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, see viral footage
Ranveer Singh Gets Honoured By Kapil Dev With 'Indian Of The Year' Award
Ranveer Singh Gets Honoured By Kapil Dev With 'Indian Of The Year' Award
Play To Win, Win To Fight: 'Not So Gentlemanly' Moments In Cricket History That Created Buzz
Play To Win, Win To Fight: 'Not So Gentlemanly' Moments In Cricket History That Created Buzz
Latest Stories
"I don't want to marry any Politician," says Parineeti Chopra amidst marriage rumours with Raghav Chada
"I don't want to marry any Politician," says Parineeti Chopra amidst marriage rumours with Raghav Chada
Dancer To Singer: BTS J-Hope's Splendid Career Till Now
Dancer To Singer: BTS J-Hope's Splendid Career Till Now
IPL 2023: Preity Zinta spotted greeting fans during PBKS Vs LSG game, moment goes viral
IPL 2023: Preity Zinta spotted greeting fans during PBKS Vs LSG game, moment goes viral
Singer To Actor: Tara Sutaria's Journey To Stardom
Singer To Actor: Tara Sutaria's Journey To Stardom
A Day Out With Ananya Panday; Check Now!
A Day Out With Ananya Panday; Check Now!
Tamannaah Bhatia’s mornings are all about rejuvenating walks, see pics
Tamannaah Bhatia’s mornings are all about rejuvenating walks, see pics
Read Latest News