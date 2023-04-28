Kapil Dev Extends Support To Protesting Wrestler Against Brij Bhushan Singh

Here check out how Kapil Dev extends support to protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation Of Indian chief Brij Bhushan Singh

The headlines are buzzing with the protest news of wrestlers from the past few months. The protest is against the Wrestling Federation Of Indian chief Brij Bhushan Singh for sexual harassment. Many renowned wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat. The protest was started 3 months ago in January, and the protest was withdrawn after a few days when the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced a committee to probe into the matter. However, after days of receiving no response on the matter, the wrestlers decided to continue the protest until Brij Bhushan Singh got arrested.

Supporting the wrestler, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev extended support and shared a story on his Instagram account, and he asked, “Will they ever get justice?”

On Twitter, earlier Olympic javelin throw winner Neeraj Chopra said, “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen.”

Also added, “This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.”

