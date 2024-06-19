Cricketer Kapil Dev Praises Kartik Aaryan’s Film Chandu Champion Says, ‘I Really Enjoy…’

The recently released film “Chandu Champion,” by Kartik Aaryan, is winning hearts and making significant waves with his performance. Recently, grabs the attention of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev expresses his admiration for the film and Kartik Aaryan’s performance on Instagram post. Check out the post below!

Kapil Dev’s Message On Kartik Aryan’s Chandu Champion Movie-

Kapil Dev’s Instagram post about ‘Chandu Champion’ is not just a simple review, but a testament to the emotional journey the film takes its viewers on. He shared a heartwarming selfie with actor Kartik Aaryan and a poster of the film, captioning it, ‘Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more. While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more. Hats off to @kabirkhankk. You have done it again. Made yet another spectacular film. What an incredible performance by @kartikaaryan, your effort and talent is shining. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew and thank you for giving us this film to watch. You are all champions!’

Kartik Aaryan re-shared Kapil Dev’s Instagram post and wrote a graceful response captioning, “Coming from the Champion of Grit and Resilience, this means the world to us, sir!!! Thank you, Sir #ChanduChampion,” with an India flag.

About Chandu Champion Movie-

Chandu Champion, written and directed by Kabir Khan, is a biopic about India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.