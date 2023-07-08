ADVERTISEMENT
MS Dhoni is Ravindra Jadeja's 'go to man', read latter's heartfelt post

Ravindra Jadeja recently took to social media to express his admiration for his long-time teammate and mentor, MS Dhoni. Jadeja shared an iconic picture of himself and Dhoni from their time on the IPL field; check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jul,2023 16:00:44
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recently took to social media to express his heartfelt admiration for his long-time teammate and mentor, MS Dhoni. Jadeja shared an iconic picture of himself and Dhoni from their time on the IPL field, where they can be seen embracing each other with smiles on their faces.

Ravindra Jadeja shares iconic moment with MS Dhoni from IPL field

Sharing a picture, where we can see the legendary hugging each other, all smiling, Jadeja wrote, “My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.🎂see u soon in yellow💛 #respect”

Here take a look-

Looking at the post, what we could also infer is that MS Dhoni might also participate in the next IPL too, as Jadeja writes ‘see u in soon in yellow’ along with yellow heart emoji. For the unversed Dhoni earlier announced earlier asserted, giving hint to IPL 2024, “Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them,” as quoted by HT.

