Watch: David Warner's animated reaction goes viral after win against ex-team SRH, fans congratulate him

Check out how David Warner celebrated after big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner is one of the most loved and talented cricketers that we have in the world. He’s been a fine cricketer across all formats of the game and well, particularly in T20 cricket, he’s done incredibly well for himself and any team that he’s been a part of. As far as IPL is concerned, he’s right now leading the Delhi Capitals and prior to that, he was with Sunrisers Hyderabad for a long time before he was overlooked.

Check out this viral reaction by David Warner after win against SRH:

As expected, fans of David Warner were hoping and praying that he would do a great job particularly in the game against SRH. Although he managed to score just 20 odd runs in the game against SRH, his animated happy reaction after the end of the game is going viral everywhere on social media. See below folks –

"Sunrisers Hyderabad" Deserves to Loose this match ✅

This win is for "David Warner"❤

He served srh from his heart

And what they did to him was a shame 👎🏻

Congrats Warner 🥳😍🙌🏻

You've done it 🔥👏🏻✨ @davidwarner31 #SRHvsDC "SRH vs DC" pic.twitter.com/VpjkdTCGfq — Sir Anthoni (@imAnthoni_) April 24, 2023

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how will you all rate this reaction of David Warner? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com