Cricketer Nitish Rana and his wife Sachi Marwah Rana became parents of twin sons

Good news has come to the house of Indian cricketer Nitish Rana and his wife Sachi Marwah Rana. Both have become parents of twin sons. The couple shared the information about this special moment by posting a post on social media.

Nitish Rana shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, “From our Forever tattoos to twins Boys, plot twist we didn’t see coming. Same date. (14.06.25) Same as us. Just two tiny humans added (Along with two evil eye emojis)” In the pictures, both are holding the hands of their newborn children.

Earlier in March, Nitish had announced the pregnancy and wrote, “From stadiums to site visits, now onto our biggest project yet—two tiny teammates coming soon!”

Nitish Rana has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. 31-year-old Nitish is a left-handed batsman and part-time off-spinner. He has performed brilliantly for Delhi in domestic cricket. While playing for Delhi in the 2015-16 season, he scored 299 runs and hit 21 sixes, which was the highest in that tournament.

Now Nitish is starting a new innings of his life away from the cricket field.

