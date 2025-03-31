Malaika Arora’s IPL Appearance with Kumar Sangakkara sparks rumors

Malaika Arora was seen at the Guwahati stadium on Sunday evening, attending the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Her presence at the event, coupled with her choice of attire—a Rajasthan Royals jersey—drew attention, especially as she was seated beside Kumar Sangakkara. A widely shared video captured the two together in the team’s dugout.

Sangakkara, who previously served as Rajasthan Royals’ head coach for several seasons, stepped away from that role before the current IPL season but continues as the team’s director of cricket. His long-standing association with the franchise adds context to his presence at the venue. However, Malaika’s appearance alongside him raised speculation about their equation, as she has no prior public connection to the team or cricket.

The visuals sparked online discussions, with many wondering about the nature of their bond. Some social media users speculated about a possible relationship, while others questioned whether it was merely a casual interaction.

This development follows Malaika’s reported breakup with Arjun Kapoor. The two were in a relationship for several years before parting ways last year. While Arjun has addressed his single status publicly, Malaika has chosen not to comment on her personal life.

As discussions around her presence at the IPL match continue, there has been no confirmation or denial from either party. Whether it was a casual meeting or something more remains unclear, but the speculation has certainly generated curiosity online.