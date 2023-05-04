ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023: SRH's Aiden Markram takes stunning catch against KKR, video goes viral

Check out how Aiden Markram took a sensational catch to help Sunrisers Hyderabad dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders player and captain Nitish Rana. The video is going viral all over internet

Author: IWMBuzz
04 May,2023 23:29:00
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are two squads in IPL history who have always had fascinating games against each other. Right from the debut season of IPL in 2008 till now, both the games have had crucial encounters. If one takes a close look at the history of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders have slight dominance over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament.

Check out Aiden Markram’s fantastic catch against Kolkata Knight Riders:

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram is one of the finest players in T20 cricket today. Well, during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, he proved the same as well, this time with his fielding skills. During the game against KKR, he took a fantastic catch to dismiss Nitish Rana of KKR and as expected, the video is going viral all over the internet. The sad thing however is that it ended up on a losing cause for Sunrisers Hyderabad. See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

