The IPL 2023 is getting all the way more intense with every passing game. The games are getting very intense and no wonder, the excitement of the fans is at its peak too. In the game today between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, there was something similar that happened. KKR had to chase a humongous total of 229. While there was a collapse in the top order, KKR captain Nitish Rana came in the middle and had a great time.

Nitish Rana smashes Umran Malik for 28 runs in an over:

As far as fast bowling is concerned, one bowler who’s currently getting all the limelight for his fast bowling skills is Umran Malik. However, in an over, Nitish Rana smashed him for 28 runs in an over and that got the internet super excited. Check out the amazing reactions below –

Nitish Rana against Umran Malik: 4,6,4,4,4,6 – 28 runs from the over. – Captain Rana dominating the pace of Umran 😝😝 The pace battery of India got hit 28 in an over against an average batter, lol. Online shoaib akhtar 😝😝

#umranmalik #IPL2023 #IPL23 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Mze3hyzWj8 — 乃ɑbɑŕ 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 +⁵⁶🏏♥️ (@alamgirraja94) April 14, 2023

4⃣6⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣6⃣ Skipper Nitish Rana smashes Umran Malik for 28 runs to bring KKR's chase back on track! KKR – 62/3 (6) LIVE: https://t.co/Roth1DnV58 #KKRvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Sus4zqYCah — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 14, 2023

At the end of the day, SRH won the game by 23 runs. Good batting efforts by Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh couldn't help the Knight Riders.