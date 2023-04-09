IPL as a tournament has always been very unpredictable. T20 cricket as a format has always been extremely unpredictable. Well that’s why, this is one such tournament in the world that has helped in the rise of innumerable young talents. From Sanju Samson to Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and many others, we have seen many cricketers who got their first bit of popularity in IPL before making it big for Team India. Well, at present, one young player who’s making a lot of headlines is KKR player Rinku Singh.

Rinku Singh smashes 5 sixes in a row against Gujarat Titans:

The game today between KKR and GT was evenly poised right till the very end. In the last over, it was a huge task for Kolkata Knight Riders. But that’s when Rinku came to the rescue and scored 5 sixes in a row to help KKR win the match. See the video below –

1st six

Commentator:

It's not gonna be in a winning cause, I am sure. 5th six

Commentator:

I have never seen anything like this. 5 sixes in Row.

Take a Bow, Lord Rinku Singh#GTvKKR#KolkataKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/SkzXR4R3TY — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) April 9, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain't it?