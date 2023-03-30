The IPL tournament has only gotten bigger and better with every passing year. What makes this year a lot more special compared to previous years is that finally, the teams will be playing in their home grounds. After a really long time, IPL has finally returned to India after the Covid-19 crisis. While a lot of cricket fans are happy and excited about the fact that IPL has returned, some cricket fans are also very sad that some of the most talented and special cricketers will miss out.

As per the media reports in News18, some of the key players who will be missing cricketing action this season are the likes of Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Jonny Bairstow, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Josh Hazlewood, Kylie Jamieson, Mukesh Choudhary.

Well, here's hoping that the franchises having these players eventually manage to get the best out themselves in order to perform well as a unit in season 2023. Here's wishing all the injured players a speedy recovery going forward soonest.