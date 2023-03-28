Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), launched the ‘Knight Club app’ with a fun video, highlighting the tagline “Ekdum Fatafati App.” The app aims to bring all the excitement live and right into the palms of the fans while offering a range of features that will keep them engaged and entertained across the cricketing season.

Launch video of Knight Club App featuring KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan:

Regarding the Knight Club App launch, Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer of KKR, says, “KKR has always had a special bond with its fans. We wanted to take the commitment to our fans further as we return to our home ground Eden Gardens after three years, post the pandemic. The Knight Club app is our way of bringing the KKR experience to our fans’ fingertips and sharing all the excitement of coming home with them up, close and personal.”

One of the most exciting features of the Knight Club app is the loyalty program, where fans can get rewarded for being loyal KKR fans. Fans can earn points by engaging with the app and redeeming them for exclusive KKR merchandise, and money can’t buy experiences. Additionally, lucky fans can get a chance to meet the KKR Knights in person!

The app will also feature a game zone where fans can participate in match-day games and win exclusive prizes. Getting to know the Knights better and staying on top of the game are the highlights of the Knight Club app, as it provides exclusive insight into the KKR camp through articles, pictures, videos, stats, and more.

The app will also include a megastore where fans can buy the official KKR merchandise and show their support for the team.

The Knight Club app is available for download across IOS and Android platforms.

*About Knight Riders*

The Knight Riders brand is a global brand in International Cricket, with four professional franchises under its wings – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the UAE International League T20, Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) with long-term investments in Major League Cricket in the USA and seven championships across IPL & CPL to show.

KKR has made three appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship twice. They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament’s history. TKR’s Men’s Team has won the CPL championship four times in 7 years since Knight Riders took over the franchise. They are the most successful team in the Caribbean and hold the unique feat of having an unbeaten season in 2020. TKR Women, Knight Riders’ was the first ever Women’s Team to win the championship in the inaugural WCPL in 2022. The Knight Riders Academy has been actively scouting talented cricketers from across India and worldwide for many years. The sole objective of the Academy is to identify and help cricketers make an overall round-the-year improvement in their cricketing skills and fitness.