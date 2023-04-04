The IPL 2023 has indeed started on a grand note in India this time and well, we have so far loved the tournament. The most interesting thing has been that so far, teams batting first as well as bowling first have won games and thereby, no set pattern has been created.

MS Dhoni warns CSK bowlers:

In the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings won by 12 runs. However, it was a close contest as CSK ended up bowling 13 wides and 3 no balls. This didn’t go down well with Dhoni who casually warned the bowlers. See full video –

Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023:

On the other hand, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has opted out of IPL 2023. The cricketer pulled out reportedly due to International engagements with Bangladesh alongside personal reasons. This has indeed come as a major blow for Kolkata Knight Riders.

