Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal's viral celebration moment after hitting fastest fifty in IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most admired and appreciated cricketers in the country. The man has been incredible for Rajasthan Royals over the years and this time, he's played a special innings against KKR. Check out his celebration moment

Check out how Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated after the fastest fifty in IPL:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has always been a powerhouse of a talent. However, slowly and steadily, things are going in that direction where he’s transforming the talent and potential into incredible performances. Well, this time, during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated after hitting the fastest fifty in IPL history as he smoked 50 off just 13 balls. Here’s the viral celebration moment –

Fastest FIFTY in the IPL Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his half-century in just 13 deliveries 👏👏#TATAIPL #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/KXGhtAP2iy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

