Indian Test Squad 2023: Pujara Dropped, Check Out Full List

The Indian squad for the two-match Test series and three ODIs against the West Indies were announced on Friday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Shockingly the stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the team due to his poor performance, as he secured only 211 runs in his last six matches with one half-century.

While the newcomers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar were called for their maiden Test, the impressive score of the fastest IPL fifty by Yashasvi Jaiswal in 13 balls and overall runs of 625 convinced the selectors. At the same time, Ruturaj Gaikwad finishes with 590 runs. In addition, Ajinkya Rahane has been promoted to Test vice-captain due to his amazing performance in the World Test Championship Final against Australia.

Along with Pujara, senior pacer Umesh Yadav has also been dropped. In contrast, Navdeep Saini is all set to make a comeback. In comparison, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in Test and ODIs. On the other hand, the T20Is squad will be announced later. The test match will be played in Trinidad from July 20 to 24.

Indian Squad For Test

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

What’s your opinion? Follow IWMBuzz.com.